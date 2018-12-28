Jugging-turned-car chase ends in crash, arrest

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after what started as a jugging ended in a car chase in southwest Houston.

According to the authorities, the incident happened around 10 a.m. An officer in street clothes saw the jugging happen and called for backup, police said.

The man behind the jugging fled and led police on a car chase during which he threw a yellow bag out the window, police said.

The chase lasted a few blocks before the man slammed into a couple’s car near South Gessner Road and West Bellfort Avenue, officers said.

HPD Lt. Carlos Miller said one unit gave chase before the others arrived at the scene to help.

"He went through the intersection and crashed with the other vehicle," Miller said. "There were elderly people (in the other vehicle) who are going to be OK."

According to police, the man was taken into custody and will be charged with felony evading police and burglary of a motor vehicle.

The couple was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

