Judge hikes bond to $400,000 for suspect in road rage shooting that ignited fireworks

HOUSTON - A judge Tuesday increased the bond for the suspect in a road rage shooting that ignited fireworks inside a pickup truck and burned a family of four, including two children.

Bayron Rivera, 18, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the July 4th incident at the corner of West Mount Houston Road and Ella Boulevard.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the judge raised Rivera’s bond to $400,000 after prosecutors called Rivera extremely dangerous and claimed he knew there were children inside the truck when he opened fire.

“The judge agreed with that and raised the bond to $100,000 on each charge, and he has four charges,” said Amanda Petroff, chief prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. “To me, it’s critical for the safety of the community. The injuries that these children suffered are severe.”

Petroff said the next step will be for prosecutors to present their case to a grand jury.

The two children who were injured remain hospitalized.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.