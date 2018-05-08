Johnny Manziel hospitalized in Houston area after reaction to bipolar medication

HOUSTON - Johnny Manziel was hospitalized after suffering a reaction to an increased dosage in lithium, according to a statement made by the former Texas A&M star.

According to reports, Manziel was playing at a golf tournament in Humble at the time he had the reaction.

Here is his full statement:

"Thank you everyone for your concern and kind messages. Unfortunately I had a reaction to an increased dosage in Lithium which I take for me Bipolar disorder. It was a scary moment and I'm especially grateful for the staff at the hospital and all that they've done in the last 24 hours."

