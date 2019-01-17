Jogger says he was attacked near Midtown park

Photos taken of two men accused of attacking a jogger in Midtown on Dec. 22, 2018.

HOUSTON - About 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2018, Dr. Bimal Patel was running along a trail in Elizabeth Baldwin Park in the 1700 block of Elgin Street.

As Patel ran, he said two teens became aggressive, asking for money.

"As I was running, they were, like, 'Hey, do you have a minute?'" he said. "He was so aggressive to the point where he said, 'I know you have the money.' And he put his fist on his hand. And I was, like, 'I don't have it.'"

Patel said the second teen recorded the encounter with his phone. He said, when he told the two teens that some good Samaritans were approaching, they took off.

"It was pretty scary," Patel said.

Houston police released photos Patel took as the two walked towards Midtown. Police said one of the suspects was in his late teens, stood 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighed 140 pounds. Police said the teen had a small build, black hair and a medium complexion. Police said he wore a white tank top and black pants. The other suspect was in his late teens, stood about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighed 140 pounds. Police said he had black hair and a medium complexion. Investigators said he wore a red shirt and black pants.

Patel said he wants to keep his neighborhood safe.

"This park is beautiful. I run here all of the time. I never feel unsafe here. I just thought this was a one-off instance," Patel said.

If you recognize the men involved in this case, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org. You can remain anonymous. You could earn a $5,000 cash reward.

