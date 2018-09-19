Ivanka Trump to visit Houston on Thursday

HOUSTON - Presidential advisor and first daughter Ivanka Trump will visit Houston on Thursday to discuss the future of space exploration.

A spokesman for Trump said she will tour the Johnson Space Center and meet with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, Director Mark Geyer and other NASA personnel.

Trump plans to learn about new technologies connected to space exploration and the future of the country's space program.

She will also participate in a discussion with students who participate in programs at JSC.

