Ironman cut short 'in the interest of athlete safety'

HOUSTON - Before Monday’s Ironman pro field competition kicked off, race officials decided to cut a portion of the bike course, reducing the distance from the standard 112 miles to about 110 miles, organizers said.

“The decision was made in the interest of athlete safety,” officials said in a prepared statement.

But because of the shortened distance, no time records will be recognized.

Regardless, it was a fast day in The Woodlands, to say the least, according to race officials.

“The perfect conditions, fast course and incredibly talented pro field all lined up for a day that delivered scorchingly fast times,” officials said.

Matt Hanson took the running portion of the course by storm, setting an all-time event-best 2:34 marathon time en route to yet another North American championship title, race officials said.

Hanson finished with an overall Ironman time of 7:39:25. In second place in the men’s division was Ivan Tutukin, followed by Will Clarke.

For the women, Mel Hauschildt, Jodie Robertson and Lesley Smith took the top three places, respectively.

