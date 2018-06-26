Irate passenger escorted off Spirit Airlines flight after meltdown

HOUSTON - A passenger was taken off a plane and placed in custody in Rochester, Minnesota, after the aircraft was diverted on a flight from George Bush Intercontinental to Minneapolis.

Chianti Washington, of Stafford, was on the flight and shared video of the incident with Channel 2.

In the video, you can see the woman moving down the aisle, yelling and cursing. At one point, two men confront her -- possibly to calm her down.

When we interviewed Washington hours later via Skype she was in tears.

WATCH: Spirit airlines passenger outburst on plane

"Just to be in that confined space when someone that is going through something very traumatic in their life and there's nothing you can do," Washington said. "There's nowhere you can go."

In the video, you see the passenger make her way to just outside the cockpit and can hear passengers trying to calm each other.

Police officers eventually arrived and took the woman off the plane, but Washington said she did not go quietly -- yelling and screaming the whole way.

Washington also said the incident left her and most of the other passengers visibly shaken.

"You never know," she said. "They can have a breaking point at any moment and, you know, there are children on this flight and it just made me think of my 11-year-old son."

Washington said at least one flight attendant was crying after the incident and the rest of the attendants went up and down the aisle to hand out tissue to a number of passengers who were crying as well.

An hour after the incident the plane took off from Rochester to land in Minneapolis.

