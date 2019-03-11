2 sought in store clerk's slaying may be connected to robbery spree

Two men being sought in connection with the slaying of a convenience store clerk on March 8, 2019, in northwest Harris County, Texas, are seen in these images taken from surveillance video released by deputies.

HOUSTON - Two men being sought in connection with the slaying of a store clerk in northwest Harris County last week may be connected to a rash of robberies.

Donna Pena was working Friday night at the Shell gas station at the corner of FM Road 1960 and Perry Road when she was shot and killed.

Shane Coyle Donna Pena is seen in this undated photo provided by her fiance on March 10, 2019.

Harris County deputies released surveillance video of the two men believed to be responsible for her death, saying the armed men entered the store about 9:44 p.m. They said the men were in the store for less than a minute before they fled on foot.

Deputies said one of the men was wearing a distinctive blue hooded sweatshirt with the word "Navy" printed on both the front and back. and a bandana over his face. That same sweatshirt has been seen in surveillance video of at least one other robbery, deputies said.

VIDEO: Pair sought in FM 1960 robbery

The second man is wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a red bandana covering his face.

Investigators said they believe the same men may have been involved in as many as 10 robberies within Harris County.

