Investigation underway after man finds human skull while walking in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Texas - Police are investigating after they say a man found a human skull while walking through a wooded area in Clear Lake.

According to authorities, the discovery happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 3 near Clear Lake City Boulevard.

The man, who had been walking in the area, told police he entered the woods to use the bathroom when he found what looked to be a human skull, police said.

Upon further investigation, officers were able to confirm the skull was human.

Crime scene investigators are in the area and authorities said they will be waiting until daylight to canvas the area to see if there are any more human remains nearby.

