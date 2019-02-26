Rough weather delays search for crash, recovery in cargo plane crash site

ANAHUAC, Texas - Federal, state and local agencies were hampered Monday by inclement weather on the third day of the search and recovery effort after an Amazon Prime Air cargo jet crashed in Trinity Bay Saturday.

Investigators said the flight encountered rough weather, but it is still unclear what brought down the plane. All three people aboard died in the crash.

Lightning in the area kept crews off the water for the majority of the afternoon. Some of the crews are equipped with monitoring devices to capture "pings" from the 767's flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder.

"There are acoustic locators we have been using today, we've listened for the acoustic signatures, so far we have heard nothing," National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt said Monday from the staging area in Anahuac.

Two of the three victims' bodies have been recovered.

At the staging area Monday, three wreaths were placed for each of the men who perished.

The individual ribbons read: "Captain Ricky Blakely," "Captain Sean Archuleta" and "Off. Jules Aska"

Sumwalt said both the "black box" and the cockpit voice recorder would hold keys as to what brought the plane down.

The conversation between Houston Approach control and the pilot of Flight 3591 captures the conversation between controllers and pilot. A clear and concise route around the weather never seems to be established on the audio recording.

"We've listened to the controller traffic, there seemed to be some question as to how to get around this storm," Channel 2 Investigator Joel Eisenbaum said.

"I was an airline pilot for years and that's routine, pilots are routinely trying to figure out how to get around weather. This sounded like just a routine deviation," Sumwalt said.

