Maps: Where are the most pothole complaints in Houston?

HOUSTON - Channel 2 Investigates asked the 311 call center for all pothole complaints from January 2017 through April 2019.

We wanted to see if there were areas or street with multiple repeat complaints.

We found many. More than 200 locations had five or more complaints.

What is interesting is that not all the complaints came in clusters. In most cases, they were spread out over a period of many weeks or even months.

We looked closer at the data and discovered the time between when each complaint was made and when the 311 call center marked the pothole complaint closed, or fixed, was less than three business days.

Another thing we noticed was many complaints focused on major intersections of busy roads throughout the city.

The map below shows where there were five or more pothole complaints on a stretch of Houston street between Jan. 1, 2017, and April 30, 2019.

The top five locations getting the most complaints were:

Oates Road The intersection of Bellaire Blvd. and Wilcrest Drive The intersections of Dart St. and Garvin Court and Silver St. The intersection of W. Bellfort Ave. and Fondren Road The intersection of N. Gessner Road and Mills Road

Map:

So you’ve hit a pothole, what now?

Here are four things you need to know when you hit a pothole, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners:

Safely drive to a spot where you can park, get out of your vehicle and examine the damage. Use your phone to take pictures of any part of the car that was damaged. If safe to do so, take pictures of the pothole, nearby landmarks with your phone. If your car is safe to drive, you can finish your trip and contact your insurance agent about filing a claim.

If you are unsure that your car is drivable, contact your insurance agent and see if roadside assistance is available.

