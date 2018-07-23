How your dog's breed could affect your home insurance coverage

HOUSTON - Your four-legged best friend could turn out to be a liability when purchasing homeowner's insurance.

When you contact agents, don't be surprised if you are asked if you have a dog, and if you do, what kind.

That's because insurers may decide they don't want to write a policy if you have a certain breed, or that breed may be a factor used to determine how much you'll have to pay for coverage.

Breeds that may not be acceptable to some insurance providers include:

-- Pit Bull Terrier

-- Staffordshire Terrier

-- Rottweiler

-- German Shepard

-- Presa Canario

-- Chow Chow

-- Doberman Pinscher

-- Akita

-- Mastiff

-- Cane Corso

-- Great Dane

-- Alaskan Malamute

-- Siberian Husky

