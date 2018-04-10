HFD could face losing FEMA money to replace flood-damaged vehicles

HOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department has removed 10 vehicles from a FEMA reimbursement application, following a department audit that coincided with a Channel 2 Investigation.

Channel 2 Investigates found a fire truck, a paramedic unit, a boat, and other vehicles were fixed and put back into service, even though the city of Houston had claimed the equipment was claimed "totaled."

Firefighters questioned the reliability and safety of such vehicles, and one aged fire engine was subsequently completely removed from service after a fire captain labeled it "unfit for front line service."

Channel 2 Investigates found that very few firefighters realized they were riding in and relying on vehicles that were deemed total losses by the city of Houston in late September.

Monday, Channel 2 Investigates found Mayor Sylvester Turner defended the city's decision to put the vehicles back in service.

"You try to make the vehicles work in order to meet the existing needs, I mean even if it's a truck that flooded, if you can make it repairable or make it functional, then I think you utilize it," Turner said.

The Houston Fire Department has maintained that there was no other option because FEMA reimbursement dollars for HFD equipment has yet to be paid out.

We asked U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-10th District, about the holdup.

"The fire department says they haven't seen a nickel yet and they're in dire straits, they say," reporter, Joel Eisenbaum, said.

"The Community Block Development Grants have been held up so these grants will not be available maybe until August so I think bypassing some of the bureacracy and getting straight to Harris County residences through the locals is probably the better way to go here," McCaul said.

