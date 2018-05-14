These numbers help tell the story of Houston's film industry

HOUSTON - Lights. Camera. Action. -- L.A. style. This has been the script of the Houston Film Commission for the past few years.

Since late 2015, the film commission has stationed Sharon Adams, the former chief communications officer for Houston First, in Los Angeles as the film commission’s representative.

A blockbuster gig focused on luring big-budget Hollywood film and television productions to Houston.

The job pays Adams $174,983.12 annually, according to records that the Houston First Corporation provided to Channel 2 Investigates. Houston First funds the Houston Film Commission using money collected from the city’s hotel tax.

According to the organization’s own numbers, its annual budget has risen by nearly $400,000 since 2016, with a significant jump of more than $326,000 in 2017.

This comes at a time when calendar year film production expenditures in Houston, according to the film commission, have fallen to $15,718,750. That total is the lowest for the Houston Film Commission since 2012.

The film commission does tout an increase in production for 2016, but the numbers were down in 2017.

So what is missing in this big picture? Just this -- a big picture.

Since Adams has lived in Los Angeles, the commission has failed to land a major, big-budget Hollywood film or television series for Houston.

