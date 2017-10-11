Husband, wife each lose leg after hit-and-run crash in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas - For anyone who knows Angie and Lance Mundkowsky, they also know the kindhearted couple loves to ride their motorcycle.

That's what they were doing early Sunday morning after leaving the Waller County Fair. They were driving along FM 1488 when the unexpected happened.

"A car had passed a truck. Lance was the driver and he seen (sic) the car coming and went to move the bike. The car hit them head-on to the left side," Sandra Williams, a close family friend, said.

The driver of the car that hit them did not stop.

Family friends said they weren't sure how bad the accident was until they got to the scene.

"The cop told us it was Angela, her and her husband were life-flighted to Memorial Herman," Williams said.

That's where the couple has been ever since, undergoing countless hours of surgeries. Angie and her husband have each lost a leg.

"Somebody just selfishly destroying two lives. Left alone in the dark by themselves. They don't deserve it. Nobody does," Williams said.

"They will go out of their way, put their self and their family out just to help somebody else," Candy Schrader, a family friend, said. "Anybody that has a heart would have come forward and said what happened."

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with medical expenses.

The friends also said they are praying the person responsible is caught.

"Turn yourself in. Do the right thing," Williams said.

Download the Click2Houston news app in your app store to stay up-to-date with the latest news while you're on the go.

Sign up for KPRC 2 newsletters to get breaking news, sports, entertainment, contests and more delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.