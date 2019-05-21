Husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide in east Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON - Houston police homicide detectives said they are investigating what they believe is a murder-suicide in east Houston.

According to Cory Sharp with the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division, authorities were called out to the Crofton Apartments on 9555 Crofton at 4 p.m. Monday.

“When they got here they found a husband and wife shot with what appears to be self-inflicted gunshot wounds. It appears to be a murder-suicide,” Sharp said.

Sharp said that the victims were in their 30s.

He said detectives recovered the weapon used in the shootings at the apartment. The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

