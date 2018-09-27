Hurts Donut will send scary clowns to deliver treats with a side of terror

Hurts Donut in Katy is offering donut delivery by your absolute worst nightmare -- clowns.

KATY, Texas - To all those who have a sick sense of humor this fall, Hurts Donut in Katy is here for you and your antics.

The shop will send a clown wearing terrifying face paint to deliver the order to your friends (or yourself, if you're into that). The doughnut shop's advertisement of the service also shows the clown with red balloons.

Because every clown of your nightmares has creepy balloons, right?

To get on its delivery schedule, call the shop at 346-387-9900.

