Hunters can now carry digital images of hunting, fishing licenses

HOUSTON - Hunters, in most cases, can now show a digital image of their hunting and fishing licenses in place of the original paper license, which had previously been required in the field.

Rep. Terry Canales (Edinburg) will allow the licenses while hunting any game that does not need a tag, such as doves. Other game hunters will need to carry their physical license for includes deer, turkey and red drum.

Hunting and fishing licenses can be viewed on the Outdoor Annual mobile app or the My Texas Hunt Harvest app. Other forms of proof of license include a legible photo, an emailed receipt or an online purchase record.

Those who downloaded the Outdoor Annual app before Aug. 15 will need to update it to Version 6 in order to access a license and view the 2019-20 regulations.

