HPD officer rebuys man's stolen groceries, medication at north Houston Walmart

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer is receiving praise for her actions after a man’s groceries and medication were stolen at a Walmart in north Houston.

According to police, Officer Koryciak asked a cashier to reprint the receipt, which showed all the items that were stolen. The officer then repurchased them, police said.

The exact amount of the purchase was not immediately known.

Koryciak is expected to speak about the incident at a 3 p.m. news conference Wednesday.

