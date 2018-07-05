Houston Texans star JJ Watt bares bulging muscles for viral patriotic campaign

HOUSTON - Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt bared his bulging muscles on Instagram Wednesday for the Fourth of July.
The photo tagged #Flex4Forces was a request from Arnold Schwarzenegger and the United Service Organizations to support America’s troops.
“I’m not 100% sure how flexing supports the troops, but when the USO and @schwarzenegger ask, I’ll do it. #Flex4Forces,” Watt wrote on Instagram.
The USO says the campaign is to "demonstrate your appreciation and commitment to our nation’s service members and their families."
Watt isn’t the only A-list star who took part in the challenge, though he may be one of the least clothed, which we’re not complaining about. Here are a few other #Flex4Forces posts from stars you may recognize:
Thank you to @therock for nominating me for the #flex4forces challenge and introducing me to "Jack and Sledge Hammer," (his arms) The Rock's not the only one who names his guns by the way. Allow me to introduce you to my left arm, Melissa. She's less of a blunt force tool and more of an emotionally supportive friend. Anyways. #flexforforces @theuso now it's my turn to challenge somebody. I choose @davebautista Give 'em hell #drax It's for a good cause: to raise awareness for @theuso which is an awesome organization. And by the way... That's a wrap on #jurassicworld
Thank ya @jensenackles. Gus and I happy to do a little flexin for USO’s #Flex4Forces campaign to let our nations heroes that we stand behind them... and 4th of July a damn swell day to do that! Dude and I nominate... @bigbaldhead @officialevercarradine and @ogg_steven to show their stuff. More info at USO.org/Flex4Forces and to all y’all.... have a very happy 4th!
If my idol can do it!! EVERYONE CAN!! thank you Mr. @schwarzenegger for your support to military, veteran, country. You are the blanket of selfless service. From myself, @theuso and ALL service members. Thank you! And for showing those legendary biceps!!! #flex4forces #giveback #bodybuilding #instagood #instagram #chef #cooking #culinary #workout #arnoldschwarzenegger #supportyourmilitary #thereisnomagicpill
Honored to have my great swole mentor @davebautista nominate this Cabled/Thanosian appendage that I'm camouflaging myself from for #flex4forces in turn honoring our armed forces and @theuso. I nominate fellow arm brethren @markwahlberg to reveal those notorious guns for the men and women of our military and my wife @kathrynbrolin who is my personal military gym rat ninja weapon. @weprevail
