Houston Texans star JJ Watt bares bulging muscles for viral patriotic campaign

HOUSTON - Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt bared his bulging muscles on Instagram Wednesday for the Fourth of July.

The photo tagged #Flex4Forces was a request from Arnold Schwarzenegger and the United Service Organizations to support America’s troops.

“I’m not 100% sure how flexing supports the troops, but when the USO and @schwarzenegger ask, I’ll do it. #Flex4Forces,” Watt wrote on Instagram.

The USO says the campaign is to "demonstrate your appreciation and commitment to our nation’s service members and their families."

Watt isn’t the only A-list star who took part in the challenge, though he may be one of the least clothed, which we’re not complaining about. Here are a few other #Flex4Forces posts from stars you may recognize:

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.