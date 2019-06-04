Houston's baby: City Hall to turn lights pink to honor Maleah Davis Sunday

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Monday that City Hall will turn its lights pink on June 9 to honor the life of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

Turner said pink was Maleah's favorite color.

He said his heart, like many others, is heavy after it was announced on Monday that the human remains that were found in Arkansas last week were positively identified as belonging to her, investigators said.

Turner asked Houstonians to focus their energy and thoughts to honor Maleah's life and to hug your own children and do something in the community for children in need.

Read Turner's full statement below:

"My heart is heavy this afternoon upon hearing the medical examiner has positively identified the remains found in Arkansas last week as four-year-old Maleah Davis.

"Maleah was a sweet, beautiful, and innocent little girl who deserved a chance to enjoy life just like any other child. She belonged to our community, and we share a collective grief.

"As we learn more about her death and disappearance, I ask people to focus their energy on creating lasting changes in Maleah's honor. Love your child and hold them close, volunteer at a shelter for women and children, support foster organizations or make a donation to your favorite charity in Maleah's name.

"In Maleah's memory, I have approved a request for Sunday, June 9, to turn the Houston city hall lights pink, which was her favorite color.

"Just as the light will shine in her memory, we must continue to shine a light on the horrific circumstances that lead to her death and make a promise to protect all children in our community."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.