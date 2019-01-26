Houston police on lookout for missing senior citizen

Police are looking for a missing senior citizen last seen Friday afternoon in north Houston.

HOUSTON - Police are looking for a missing senior citizen last seen Friday afternoon in north Houston.

Joe Darden, 62, was last spotted at 5 p.m. Friday at a gas station in the 900 block of Langwick Drive, police said.

Police said Darden is known to walk with his hands in his pockets.

Darden is described as African-American, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, a blue and beige checkered flannel jacket, light blue jeans, a blue hat, and brown shoes.

Anyone who knows of Darden's whereabouts is urged to call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

