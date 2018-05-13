Houston police officer suspended after DWI arrest, officials say

HOUSTON - A 20-year veteran of the Houston Police Department was suspended Sunday after being charged with driving while intoxicated in Montgomery County, officials said.

Erik Burse, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said William Lacy, 46, was arrested Saturday night near Northpark Drive and Highway 494 after being stopped for failure to stop at a designated place.

Lacy was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and has been released on bond, Burse said.

Houston police said Lacy was suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Burse said this is the first time Lacy has been charged with DWI.



