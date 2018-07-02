Houston mayor to showcase donated firefighting equipment

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner delivers his second State of the City address on May 5, 2017.

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will tout a donation of $260,000 in firefighting equipment during a news conference Monday.

Turner said the donation comes from the Fire Fighters Foundation of Houston and comes from funds raised after Hurricane Harvey.

The new equipment will help with rescues and evacuations, according to a news release about the announcement.

Turner will display the equipment during his 11:45 a.m. news conference. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.



