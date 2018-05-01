Houston mayor to deliver annual State of the City address

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner delivers his second State of the City address on May 5, 2017.

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Tuesday will deliver his annual State of the City address.

Turner said in a press release that his address will focus on issues important to the Houston region.

The mayor’s speech begins at noon and will be followed by an interview with Scott McClelland, the president of H-E-B Food & Drug and vice chair of the Greater Houston Partnership.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.



