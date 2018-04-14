Houston man charged with capital murder after shooting at construction site in east Harris County

HOUSTON - A Houston man is now charged with capital murder after an attempted robbery at a construction site Wednesday in east Harris County.

Deputies have arrested Kevin Shepherd, 24, in the death of Glenn Wenzel.

Wenzel, 46, was shot after he and another man were conducting home inspections at a construction site in the 15400 block of Pueblito Verde Way and were approached by two men who attempted to rob them, according to deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the Wenzel’s co-worker ran from the scene while Wenzel got into a fight with one of the suspects. The other suspect then produced a gun and shot Wenzel, according to authorities. Wenzel died at the scene.

Both suspects then fled the scene in a silver Dodge van. Authorities found the van later in the 16300 block of Rockcreek Lane.

HCSO said the investigation is ongoing.

No bond has been set for Shepherd.



