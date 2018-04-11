Worker shot dead during robbery at home construction site in NE Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON - A construction worker was robbed, shot and killed at home construction site in northeast Houston, Harris County deputies said.

Deputies said the construction worker may have been targeted, as there have been other reports of construction workers in the area being robbed.

The shooting was reported around noon in the 15400 block of Bonita Grulla Way, near Channelview Independent School District's two campuses, Alice Johnson Jr. High and McMullan Elementary.

A spokesperson for the district said the two schools were on lockdown for roughly 10 minutes due to the situation, but the lockdown has since been lifted.

There is no suspect, or suspects, in custody and investigators have no details to release about their possible identities.

We are investigating a homicide in far East Harris Co, where a man has been shot dead at a home construction site in the 15400 block of Bonita Grulla Way. No suspects in custody. @SheriffEd_HCSO is en route along with PIO. #hounews pic.twitter.com/WGTZwCnaL3 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 11, 2018

