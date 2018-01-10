Houston council approves city's new recycling contract

A trash can given to the residents of Houston is seen in this undated file image. (KPRC)

HOUSTON - The Houston City Council on Wednesday approved the city’s new recycling contract with a company Mayor Sylvester Turner selected nearly seven months ago.

The 15-year contract with FCC will allow residents to place glass and plastic bags in the recycling container.

FCC will take over the recycling process when the company completes construction of a $23 million processing plant in northeast Houston.

Company officials said FCC plans to hire up to 140 people.

Wednesday’s approval came over the objections of EcoHub founder George Gitschel and his attorney Wayne Dolcefino. Both said they believe the bidding process for the contract was unfair and not transparent.

In June, Turner said he had selected FCC as the city’s new recycling provider, touting $1.3 million in savings and better service.

About a month later, Turner said he reopened bids on the contract to four companies, including FCC, after concerns were raised by councilmembers.

Shortly after the mayor’s selection was announced, Gitschel claimed that the mayor’s administration reneged on a deal struck with his company.

FCC officials said the company will relocate its corporate headquarters to Houston from The Woodlands.

The company also handles recycling in Dallas and other Texas cities.

