Houston Commission Against Gun Violence to release recommendations

HOUSTON - The Commission Against Gun Violence is expected to announce recommendations Thursday morning to improve school safety and protect the community, according to the mayor's office.

Mayor Sylvester Turner created the commission in the wake of the Santa Fe High School shooting and other school shootings last year.

The commission, headed by Chair Haley Carter, consists of 37 people who "represent a cross-section of the Houston community."

The mayor said he asked the commission to develop recommendations to improve gun safety in schools and communities through proposed legislation at local, state and federal levels.

