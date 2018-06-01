Mayor Turner's commission against gun violence meets

Mayor Sylvester Turner convened his Mayor’s Commission Against Gun Violence Thursday.

At the table, more than 30 people represented community groups, churches, law enforcement and universities. They were charged with coming up with ideas to keep Houston’s schools safe.

“I think the message is the status quo is unacceptable,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. “We've seen way too many incidents.”

WATCH: Mayor Turner's commission against gun violence press conference

Looming over the meeting was the recent school shooting at Santa Fe High School that claimed the lives of eight students and two teachers. A banner for Santa Fe High School was placed in the lobby of Houston’s City Hall for the community to sign.

Turner kicked off the meeting with a request – for the commission to come up with solutions to prevent gun violence.

“How we get there, I can't give you the answers,” said Turner. “Safe schools -- they ought to be as safe as our governmental buildings or airports.”

The Mayor said this commission was inspired by students who had joined March for Our Lives.

“It is these students who are part of (the) March for Our Lives movement who pushed me to set up this commission to end gun violence,” said Mayor Turner.

“I want them to feel safe to walk out of their homes and not be scared to go to churches or a concert or school,” said Ariel Hobbs, a March of Our Lives participant and University of Houston student.

On this first day, the talk centered around a holistic approach to the problem starting with family, schools, community and law enforcement. The Mayor gave his Commission two deadlines. He would like one set of suggestions to be ready before school starts and another round of solutions to be finished by December so that those ideas could be presented to the Texas Legislature in 2019.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.