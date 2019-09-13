Houston BBQ spot nominated as one of America's 50 best new restaurants

HOUSTON - A restaurant in the Houston area was nominated as one of the 50 best new restaurants in America.

Bon Appetit selected Blood Bros. BBQ as a nominee after tasting hundreds of dishes across the U.S., describing it as a stellar Texas ’cue with Chinese and Vietnamese influences.

The restaurant opened its doors in 2014 in Houston's Chinatown district. It recently received the CultureMap Tastemaker Best New Restaurant 2019 award.

Its menu offers dishes including brisket, pork ribs and smoked turkey bahn mi sandwiches.

Bon Appetit will announce its Hot top 10 list on Tuesday.

About the business

Location: 5425 Bellaire Blvd.

Store Hours: Monday-Tuesday: closed, Wednesday-Sunday: 11 a.m. till supplies last.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.