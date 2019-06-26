Homeowner shoots intruder to death, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A homeowner shot an armed intruder to death Tuesday at a central Harris County home, according to Harris County investigators.

What happened

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman was alone cleaning at her home in the 9200 block of Rockcliff Drive around 3 p.m. when she heard what she initially thought was a gunshot.

When she saw broken glass, Gonzalez said the woman went to a back room, got a gun and hid in a closet.

When the intruder opened the door to the closet, the homeowner fired one shot, striking the intruder, according to Gonzalez.

The intruder was pronounced dead at the scene.

What the sheriff is saying

"It's a scary situation. She's tending to her own home ... inside her own home when all of a sudden this happens in broad daylight," Gonzalez said. "You can see there are many children out here as well and this could have been anyone else's house."

Gonzalez said the house had been broken into before and the homeowners had installed burglar bars in an attempt to dissuade people from breaking in.

Gonzalez later said the intruder was armed with a pistol.

How is the homeowner?

The homeowner was shaken up, but OK, the sheriff said. Gonzalez said the intruder was wearing a mask and gloves and it appeared that he used an ice chest to enter the broken window.

She is cooperating with authorities and Gonzalez said she did what she had to do to protect herself.

"Kudos to her for acting so quickly and protecting herself," Gonzalez said. "We've seen several instances where homeowners have had to protect themselves and their property because people are out there committing crimes."

The case will be referred to the district attorney's office to determine if any charges will be filed.

