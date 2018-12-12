Homeowner shoots man in leg after he breaks into east Houston home, police say

A homeowner is talking to police after he shot a man who broke into his home early Wednesday morning, police said.

According to authorities, the men tried to break into a home on Pearl Street and Wiggings Street Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. when the homeowner heard them and shot.

The homeowner called 911 saying he’d shot one of the men in the leg. The second man fled the scene, police said.

Officers said one of the men took items from his house, including a briefcase full of tools. Several items were left scattered in the street after the altercation.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

