Home of Challenger widow goes up in flames

EL LAGO, Texas - Multiple fire agencies were called out to a house fire in the El Lago area Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the house belongs to Cheryl McNair, the widow of Challenger astronaut Ronald Erwin McNair.

The fire broke out early Wednesday morning at Cheryl McNair’s home near West Chelsea Place and Crestwood Drive, authorities said.

Authorities said neighbors rushed to help McNair collect several items and rush out of the burning home. Some neighbors even took over the yard of El Lago mayor – who is out of town - to help McNair.

According to authorities, the blaze got so intense, firefighters had to pull out of the home and go into defensive mode.

No injuries have been reported in the fire so far.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

