HOUSTON - A home must be torn down following an electrical fire Thursday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Edison Street in Houston, Houston fire investigators told KPRC.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be from an electrical space heater that the family was using in a back room, investigators said.

All of the residents inside, including two dogs, were able to escape safely, investigators said.

