High school football equipment stolen by two thieves

HOUSTON - A booster club is asking for help after someone stole football practice equipment from Booker T. Washington High School.

What happened

On Sunday afternoon, two men are accused of cutting a wire fence, entering the practice field and stealing a three-man football sled.

Someone in the community saw what was happening and started recording. The two men were seen in the middle of the day pushing the sled off the field and to a truck.

“They cut the corner, pulled the screen back and proceeded to walk all the way across the field,” said Natasha Johnson, president of the booster club. “So not even worried about who was watching this, and this was not at night, this was in the broad open daylight. That means that they did not even care who was watching.”

She believes the suspected thieves stole the equipment to sell to other coaches or teams.

“You know, it really hurts because our neighborhood needs whatever we give to the neighborhood,” Johnson said.

She said they earn their money through fundraisers for the Eagles. She said the community also uses the equipment for Little League practice.

She said this isn’t the first time someone has stolen a sled from the school. Johnson said in 2018, someone stole parts of a seven-man sled.

“How do you sleep at night at night knowing that you steal from a child?” Johnson said. “That’s the hard part. We work hard and make sure that our children have (equipment), and you come and steal what we give to them? Very distasteful.”

Community response

“It’s very disheartening, and it's egregious that somebody would come along on the school campus property and steal equipment,” said John Gibbs, president-elect for the Booker T. Washington Alumni Association. “I was angry. I was very, very angry because we strive so hard, you know, to put back and give back to the community.”

Gibbs saw the video, and while he’s upset, he’s glad the incident was caught on camera.

“Why would somebody think that when the gates are closed, you can open a hole in the fence as if they gave permission from somebody on the campus to take away equipment?” Gibbs said.

He said this year, the school will celebrate 126 years and has a deep history. The high school means a lot to him. Gibbs played football at Washington when he was in high school.

He said he’s asking for people to rally around the school to help replace the equipment.

“We need help from the community. We’re used to starting with nothing, and we’ve done a lot with nothing for a long period of time, but now we need something,” Gibbs said.

