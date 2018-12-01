Here's how the world is reacting to the death of former President George H.W. Bush

HOUSTON - There's a police presence outside the Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home in West Houston where the body of George H.W. Bush is expected to be delivered.
Barricades have been set up. This is the same funeral home that former first lady Barbara Bush was brought when she died in April.
In the wake of former President's death, many people reached out to express their condolences.
From President Trump to former presidents to Bush's family, support poured in from across the world.
A website was also created to honor the former president.
Here is a look at the messages to the Bush family:
Here is the statement from the Office of George H.W. Bush:
"George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018. He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline Robinson “Robin” Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or “Bucky” Bush.
"Funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as is practical."
Here is a statement from George W. Bush:
"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens."
Here is the statement from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner:
"George H.W. Bush served with valor and integrity as the 41st president of the United States. But to Houstonians he was one of our most esteemed and relatable neighbors. He and his wife Barbara Bush were our sports teams’ biggest fans, and boosters for everything Houston. The Bushes could have moved anywhere after his time in public office, but they chose to return to their beloved city where he started his political career as the chair of the Harris County Republican Party.
“In statesman-like fashion, he knew the importance of reaching across the aisle to find common ground. He backed our bid to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. He was an equal ally of former election foe President Bill Clinton in helping victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma through the One America Appeal. And I will always be grateful to the Bushes for being kind friends and advisers to me.
“For these reasons and more, I join Houstonians in mourning the death of George Herbert Walker Bush and expressing heartfelt condolences to his children and the rest of the Bush family. May we never forget his service to our country, his call for all of us to be a light to the world, and his loving spirit.”
