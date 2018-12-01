Here's how the world is reacting to the death of former President George H.W. Bush

In this handout provided by Paul Morse/George W. Bush Presidential Center, (L-R) Former first lady Laura Bush, former President George W. Bush, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State and first lady Hilary Clinton, former…

HOUSTON - There's a police presence outside the Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home in West Houston where the body of George H.W. Bush is expected to be delivered.

Barricades have been set up. This is the same funeral home that former first lady Barbara Bush was brought when she died in April.

In the wake of former President's death, many people reached out to express their condolences.

From President Trump to former presidents to Bush's family, support poured in from across the world.

A website was also created to honor the former president.

Here is a look at the messages to the Bush family:

Here is the statement from the Office of George H.W. Bush:

"George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018. He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline Robinson “Robin” Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or “Bucky” Bush.

"Funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as is practical."

Godspeed President Bush. This is the bookend to the Barbara Bush cartoon from April. My thoughts are with the Bush family tonight. On a personal note, he was the first president I drew as a cartoonist (I began my career in 1988.) @JennaBushHager #presidentBush #rip #georgehwbush pic.twitter.com/lnBXCHgCnw — Marshall Ramsey (@MarshallRamsey) December 1, 2018

I already miss the greatest human being that I will ever know. Love you Dad! — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) December 1, 2018

We're saddened by the passing of former President George H.W. Bush. Seen here, President @GeorgeHWBush speaks at the 20th anniversary celebration of the Apollo moon landing on July 20, 1989 at the National @AirAndSpace Museum pic.twitter.com/ldfH2YqYIB — NASA (@NASA) December 1, 2018

A friend of the world, nation & all in Texas: #GeorgeHWBush was a #pointoflife until death & we'll miss him for his firm, determined leadership & his unceasing love for God, country and family - My deepest sympathies to his family - May he rest in peace.https://t.co/HRCCAoKZuK — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) December 1, 2018

Rest In Peace President Bush. #RIP41 pic.twitter.com/7gSS76ErJG — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 1, 2018

American hearts are heavy as we bid farewell to President George H.W. Bush. Today, George and his beloved Barbara are together, enjoying a well-deserved rest from their labors. pic.twitter.com/ukPlqGKks4 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 1, 2018

Naval Aviation mourns the passing of our 41st President, George H.W. Bush, a Naval Aviator, statesman, and humble public servant. His legacy lives on in those who don the cloth of our great nation and in the mighty warship which bears his name, @CVN77_GHWB. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/0COuk6veDV — flynavy (@flynavy) December 1, 2018

Rest in Peace



41st President, George H.W. Bush and WWII veteran, passed at 94, Nov. 30.



His time and legacy in office and to our country will not be forgotten. Our deepest condolences to the Bush Family. https://t.co/3HZRkPFspC — U.S. Army (@USArmy) December 1, 2018

Nothing gave my Gampy more joy than service to others, especially supporting and caring for those who risk making the ultimate sacrifice everyday. His leadership taught us to be kinder and gentler, to love each other. We will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/i2iR5U3ikc — Jeb Bush, Jr. (@JebBushJr) December 1, 2018

Herewith the statement from another true statesman, National Security Advisor Brent Scowcroft, on the loss of his friend @GeorgeHWBush: "The world has lost a great leader; this country has lost one of its best; and I have lost one of my dearest friends. I am heartbroken.” — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 1, 2018

George H.W. Bush: patriot, public servant, and President of the United States.



Rest in Peace, 41. pic.twitter.com/lU0I3MXR6V — GOP (@GOP) December 1, 2018

Hillary and I mourn the passing of President George H. W. Bush, and give thanks for his great long life of service, love and friendship. I am grateful for every minute I spent with him and will always hold our friendship as one of my life’s greatest gifts. https://t.co/1CYdrIeKmz — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 1, 2018

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

Texas mourns the loss of one of our greatest Presidents. George H.W. Bush was an American hero and icon, he was a friend to all he met, he embodied class and dignity. On behalf of the Lone Star State, Cecilia and I offer our thoughts and prayers to the entire Bush family. pic.twitter.com/C9VzROHvFz — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 1, 2018

Here is a statement from George W. Bush:

"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens."

Here is my statement on the passing of President George H.W. Bush. https://t.co/kGlxGrBsOB pic.twitter.com/rv1MPufx2G — Al Gore (@algore) December 1, 2018

President Clinton and Secretary Clinton on the passing of President George H.W. Bush: "Few Americans have been—or will ever be—able to match President Bush’s record of service to the United States and the joy he took every day from it" https://t.co/bKH4r55i79 pic.twitter.com/dIJLahdvJU — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 1, 2018

President George Herbert Walker Bush was the epitome of a public servant. He loved America with all of his heart and served her as fully and completely as anyone ever has.



Read my full statement here: https://t.co/IaLM1VW19x — Condoleezza Rice (@CondoleezzaRice) December 1, 2018

America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example. pic.twitter.com/g9OUPu2pjY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 1, 2018

Fmr. VP Dan Quayle on Pres. George H.W. Bush:



"I have often told my children “If you want a role model in your life — look to President George Herbert Walker Bush. The world mourns the loss of a great American. But, it also celebrates a life well lived." https://t.co/bKH4r5mTvJ pic.twitter.com/v9os4KgeJW — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 1, 2018

President Bush has left us for one last flight but his destination isn't unknown. He's flying into the arms of the love of his life, Barbara. This evening, each of us should take a minute to look up and offer him a silent thanks. FULL STATEMENT: https://t.co/XbuFYztrmg — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) December 1, 2018

What a life... full of love of family... strong faith... nothing’s more important. God bless the Bush family at this sad time. — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) December 1, 2018

Here is the statement from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner:

"George H.W. Bush served with valor and integrity as the 41st president of the United States. But to Houstonians he was one of our most esteemed and relatable neighbors. He and his wife Barbara Bush were our sports teams’ biggest fans, and boosters for everything Houston. The Bushes could have moved anywhere after his time in public office, but they chose to return to their beloved city where he started his political career as the chair of the Harris County Republican Party.

“In statesman-like fashion, he knew the importance of reaching across the aisle to find common ground. He backed our bid to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. He was an equal ally of former election foe President Bill Clinton in helping victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma through the One America Appeal. And I will always be grateful to the Bushes for being kind friends and advisers to me.

“For these reasons and more, I join Houstonians in mourning the death of George Herbert Walker Bush and expressing heartfelt condolences to his children and the rest of the Bush family. May we never forget his service to our country, his call for all of us to be a light to the world, and his loving spirit.”

1.) The passing of President George HW Bush is a loss almost beyond words. Personally, I always considered him my model of public service. As a community, we viewed him and Barbara as treasures . . . — Official Ed Emmett (@EdEmmett) December 1, 2018

2.) . . . All of us should take time to reflect and realize that a great man has left the Earth, but it is a far better place because he served us. I miss him already. — Official Ed Emmett (@EdEmmett) December 1, 2018

Truly saddened by the news of 41. He was a good and decent man of character, a demanding but fair boss, and an underrated president who ended the Cold War peacefully on terms few thought possible and who forged an unprecedented international coalition to turn back aggression — Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) December 1, 2018

"George H.W. Bush lived a life that was purposeful, and extraordinarily rewarding --- for our nation, and for our world." -President Nixon's daughters Tricia Nixon Cox and Julie Nixon Eisenhower on the passing of President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/sXlQ8jZcaR — Nixon Foundation (@nixonfoundation) December 1, 2018

I was honored to know President George H.W. Bush. His love for our country and all things American made a lasting impression on me. He treated people with respect and always put family first. These are life lessons we should all emulate. — Reid Ryan (@robertreidryan) December 1, 2018

George Herbert Walker Bush, 1924-2018. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and may light perpetual shine upon him. — Jon Meacham (@jmeacham) December 1, 2018

President George H.W. Bush was an American hero, a patriot and a wise and generous man. May he Rest In Peace. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 1, 2018

President George Herbert Walker Bush lived an admirable life of service to country. He made a positive impact on the lives of so many Americans. May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/OJUz9oBdME — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) December 1, 2018

My grandfather was the greatest man I ever knew. His life spanned the American Century—he fought in World War II ... took part in the Texas oil boom ... served out a distinguished career in public service including serving as president during the final days of the Cold War. pic.twitter.com/6i68EPVC3j — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) December 1, 2018

Rest In Peace, President Bush 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IFwr93zsvV — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) December 1, 2018

Texas A&M Bush School students are preparing to host a vigil at the Presidential Pond beside the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum. The vigil will begin at 12:15 a.m.



Pictured below: students gathered for a similar vigil after his wife, Barbara Bush, died in April. pic.twitter.com/MHM1cfR1pY — The Battalion (@TheBattOnline) December 1, 2018

Clare and I send our love & sympathy to the Bushes on the loss of Pres. George Bush. At a time when some argued for the quarantine of our @CovenantHouse kids with HIV & AIDS, George & Barbara Bush held them close. I hope those angels now welcome him home to the kingdom of God. pic.twitter.com/QctBp6YfJs — Kevin Ryan (@CovHousePrez) December 1, 2018

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of President Bush on his passing. President Bush spent most of his life serving the public and had a long career in both domestic politics and foreign affairs. (1/4) — Bush Library (@Bush41Library) December 1, 2018

He was also a devoted husband and dedicated father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

President Bush was intimately involved in the Presidential Library and local community from attending exhibit openings/forums to frequently being seen in the museum and surrounding grounds(2/4 — Bush Library (@Bush41Library) December 1, 2018

So many people here have been touched by his life and knowing him personally. Through his Presidential Library and Museum we will continue to honor his life and legacy with our utmost reverence (3/4) — Bush Library (@Bush41Library) December 1, 2018

All scheduled events are suspended until further notice. Please visit https://t.co/HOZAWFaild for more details. — Bush Library (@Bush41Library) December 1, 2018

