Here's how to report strong odor after barge crash in Houston Ship Channel

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Residents are reporting strong gasoline odor Saturday after a barge crash in the Houston Ship Channel on Friday.

The City of League City said a hotline is available for residents to report the smell and said anyone who is feeling sick should call 911.

To report the odor, the city said call 281-757-3017.

Friendswood officials said tests were completed for Friendswood and League City, and said the results were "good with no detections of actionable levels of chemicals found." The city said there is no danger to the public.

A 24/7 air monitoring hotline has been established for the public to report strong gasoline odors at: 281-757-3017. Members of the community who feel they may require medical attention should still call 911. A 24/7 claims hotline is available at: 1-800-241-9010. — LeagueCityTX (@LeagueCityTX) May 11, 2019

READ MORE: Ship collides with barges, causing massive gas product spill in Houston Ship Channel

The crash happened after an outbound tanker collided with two barges in the Houston Ship Channel, releasing an unknown amount of gasoline product into the water, according to authorities.

One barge capsized. The other was damaged and leaked the product into the water. Both were carrying about 25,000 barrels of reformate.

Reformate is a refined product that is blended with gasoline to boost octane to achieve levels needed for commercial sales. It is an extremely flammable liquid and vapor and can be fatal if it is swallowed. Reformate is toxic to marine life.

The Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health is conducting around the clock air monitoring in the communities west of the bay, including #LeagueCity. Results are published at https://t.co/27gB5zQ2a4. At this time, no readings have been recorded above actionable levels. pic.twitter.com/JEKe9a72KH — LeagueCityTX (@LeagueCityTX) May 11, 2019

The City of League City said air monitoring is being conducted by Bayport Channel Collision Reponse, which provided the report below.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.