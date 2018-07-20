Helicopter crashes on Texas Renaissance Festival grounds

TODD MISSION, Texas - Five people were aboard a helicopter that crashed Friday on the grounds of the Texas Renaissance Festival, according to KAGS-TV.

The NBC affiliate reported that the pilot had made an unscheduled landing on the grounds off FM Road 1774 in Todd Mission. The crash happened when he tried to take off again.

The pilot said the helicopter was about 30 feet off the ground when it began having trouble with a tail rotor, according to the report. The helicopter began spinning and then crashed near a lake on the edge of the property.

No major injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It was not immediately clear who owns the helicopter.

