Heavy equipment called in after drunk woman gets stuck on METRO track, police say

HOUSTON - Heavy-duty equipment had to be used to retrieve a vehicle after a woman believed to be intoxicated drove several hundred feet down METRO tracks, police said.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday on the METRO tracks near the intersection of North Main Street and Hogan Street.

According to authorities, the woman was driving her Cadillac Escalade southbound on Main Street when she entered the tracks from Hogan Street and continued driving on the elevated portion of the tracks.

The woman drove on the tracks for over 400 feet until her car broke down, police said.

Because of how far she was on the tracks, normal tow trucks could not remove Escalade, authorities said.

Officers said a heavy duty rotator had to be called out to pick the vehicle off the tracks – a process that took around two to three hours.

The woman was taken into custody and charged with DWI.

