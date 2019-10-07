HCSO: 2-year-old hospitalized after nearly drowning in apartment pool in Cypress Station

HOUSTON - A child was flown by Life Flight to a nearby hospital after nearly drowning in a pool at a Cypress Station apartment complex, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The incident was reported at 7:23 p.m. in the 990 block of Cypress Station Drive.

Officials said the child was in the pool with other family members and somehow ended up at the bottom of the pool, where she was found.

The girl was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center in unknown condition.

The toddler was swimming w other family members and went missing. She was pulled from the bottom of the pool. Toddler is receiving testing/care at the hospital & the prognosis looks good. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 7, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.