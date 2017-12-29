Harvey victims steal from church that offered them job, car, opportunity, investigators say

MONTGOMERY, Texas - Flooded by Hurricane Harvey, Blake Mayon and Naomi Johnston found shelter at the Dacus Baptist Church in Montgomery, Texas, the Montgomery County Sheriff''s Office shared on its Facebook page.

The couple received shelter from the church and were even provided keys to the church, so they could come and go as they please.

"We had given the husband odd jobs to do around the church to try to help him get back on his feet,” said Pastor Chris Zeller.

Pastor Zeller said the church paid Mayon for those jobs.

"We also provided him with a truck that we put in his name, a white dodge pickup truck," Pastor Zeller continued.

While the couple was staying at the church, other employees noticed various tools and items missing from its facility.

"Toward the end of their stay we started finding stuff missing. Tools, televisions, a sound system that we use for our food bank," Pastor Zeller said.

Shortly thereafter, the couple disappeared without notice, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Eventually, deputies noticed some of the same items that were stolen from the church, had been pawned by Mayon, the sheriff's office said.

The items stolen were used to help people, added Pastor Zeller, including the sound system for the food bank.

"We use that sound system cause we have a church service before we hand out the food for them," he told KPRC2.

Despite the loss, Pastor Zeller said the church does not harbor hard feelings toward the couple. He said Mayon and Johnston need help and hopes they will receive it.

"We just want to stop this from being able to happen to other people, other churches, families,” he added.

The pair is believed to be with their two sons. Officials describe the truck they are believed to be driving as a 2008 white Dodge half cab.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for the pair. If you have any information about their whereabouts, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at

936-760-5800 and refer to case#17A383499.

