Ways to prevent hot car deaths

HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is teaming with community partners to help parents avoid leaving their children in hot vehicles.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez; Dr. Sherri Onyiego; from Harris County Public Health; and Got Child? founder James Green are all expected to attend and give life-saving tips.

Here are tips to prevent hot car deaths, according to HCSO:

Look before you lock

Open the back door and look in the backseat to assure that everyone is out of the car (even if you think you are childless at the time).

Keep something you need in the backseat

Put your cell phone, briefcase, computer, lunch, ID badge, left shoe or anything essential to your daily routine beside your child.

Travel with a furry companion

Keep a stuff animal in the car seat. When baby is in the car seat, the stuffed animal rides shotgun. The furry passenger serves as a reminder that baby's in the back.

Always lock the doors

Even if the car is in the garage, keep the doors locked to prevent curious children from getting into the car.

Put the keys and fobs away

Kids might want to play with keys and be able to get into the car without parents' knowledge.

Have a plan with childcare provider

If your child does not show up to day care of school without prior notice, someone should call to locate the child.

If you see something, do something

If you see a child alone in a car, call 911.

Reminder: the Harris County Sheriff's Office will be on Facebook Live this morning to announce efforts to prevent hot car deaths, tune in at 10:30 am to join us. pic.twitter.com/rbjNc7Whf7 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 11, 2018

