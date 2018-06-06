Prosecutors say Houston bar has history of serving minors, drunken people

HOUSTON - Harris County prosecutors were granted a restraining order Wednesday against a southeast Houston bar that they said has a history of serving alcohol to minors and intoxicated people.

Bombshells at 12810 Gulf Freeway, near Fuqua Street, was named in court records that call the establishment as a nuisance.

DOCUMENT: Court records filed by prosecutors

The document at the link above contains objectionable language.

According to court records, the bar has been linked to several driving-while-intoxicated cases, two of which involved serious bodily injury. One of the cases resulted in a Houston police officer being seriously injured, according to records.

Prosecutors said in the documents that at least 90 people have been arrested at the business since it opened.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg called the bar a "crime factory," saying the court order requires the bar to close at 9 p.m. and not serve alcohol for the next 14 days.

Ogg said the court action is a result of a task force dedicated to getting at the source of alcohol-related crimes.

