Harris County judge resigns amid drug, prostitution allegations

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Justice Hilary H. Green, justice of the peace for Precinct 7, resigned Friday, according to Harris County Judge Ed Emmett.

Green was previously suspended without pay after allegations of drug abuse and other misconduct in July 2017.

Green's attorney said the former judge did admit to using cough syrup without a prescription for respiratory problems and before she would go to sleep, but never took it on the bench.

At the time Green was suspended, her attorney said the odds are not high that she would ever return to the bench as a judge.

The popular judge was reelected and won with majority of the votes in the last election even after the allegations surfaced.

According to court documents earlier this year, Green’s former boyfriend claimed Green obtained drugs from her courtroom bailiff, and stated the two used code words in their text messages, including "nuts and bolts" to describe Tussionex, "cookie dough" to describe cocaine and "Skittles" to describe Ecstasy.

According to documents, in a sworn affidavit, Green’s former boyfriend claims he and Green used the website Backpage.com to hire prostitutes on two occasions.

He stated Green paid a woman in Houston $150 for sexual services and also hired a prostitute in Austin and paid her $200.

