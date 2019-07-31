Harris County deputy accused of shooting wife bonds out of jail

HOUSTON - The Harris County sheriff’s deputy charged with murdering his wife bonded out of the Harris County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

A judge set Renard Spivey's bond at $50,000 after prosecutors initially requested a bond greater than $100,000.

The 63-year-old is charged with the murder of his wife, Patricia Ann Marshall Spivey, 52.

What happened

Police responded to the family's home located in the 5000 block of Briscoe Street on Sunday morning.

When they arrived, investigators said they found Patricia Spivey's body in the master bedroom closet with two gunshot wounds.

Renard Spivey claimed the two were “tussling” with a gun when he accidentally shot her.

Court documents said Renard also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and told authorities Patricia Spivey shot him.

What friends are saying

A friend of Patricia's told investigators she suspected Renard Spivey was on steroids or having an affair.

According to his attorney, Renard Spivey was not in court Wednesday, as he’s recovering from his gunshot wound.

“Mr. Spivey is a very, very good man with over 30 years experience in law enforcement (and) no criminal record, so we’re all trying to determine now how the gun went off," said Defense Attorney Mike DeGeurin. "The gun is likely to go off accidentally."

The family of Renard Spivey was also in court Wednesday, showing their support.

“This family right here is grieving as well," said Omar Al Tariq, the spokesperson for the Spivey family. "They have lost a part of the family. We want to send our deep condolences out to the Marshall family. This is a very tragic event, and the best we can do at this time is to offer them our support."

Who is Renard Spivey?

Renard Spivey was hired as a detention officer for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in 1996.

He became a deputy in 1998.

Spivey also served as a former TV bailiff in the show, "Cristina's Court."

What HCSO is saying

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a discipline committee was reviewing Spivey’s employment.

"The Harris County Sheriff's Office family extends our sincere condolences to the family of Patricia Spivey as they mourn the loss of their loved one," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "While the facts of this specific case will be determined by a jury, I encourage all victims of domestic violence to seek assistance from law enforcement and others whom they trust. I also ask anyone who suspects a friend or loved one may be the victim of abuse to persist in helping them escape a potentially deadly situation."

What's next

Spivey is set to appear in court later this week.

"We are coming back on Friday to discuss any specific conditions that the prosecutor wants to place on the bonds," DeGeurin said.

