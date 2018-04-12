Grand Texas now selling tickets to two areas of theme park

NEW CANEY, Texas - The new theme park being billed as the next Astroworld is getting closer to reality.

Grand Texas has given an updated opening date for parts of its New Caney attraction. Both the water park and the adventure park will open June 29, according to a press release.

Grand Texas has already begun selling tickets online for Big Rivers Waterpark and Gator Bayou Adventure Park.

PHOTOS: Grand Texas theme parks

Prices for general admission daily passes for Big Rivers are currently reduced to $29.99. The park is also selling annual passes at a lower price of $59.95 for the month of April.

Customers with the annual pass will get unlimited access to Big Rivers when it is open to the public, as well as access to Gator Bayou's Wild Isle, Gator Gulch Alligator Exhibit and Big Al's Fishing Hole.

There are two ways to buy your tickets now. You can purchase passes online here. You can also buy tickets at the Grand Texas RV Resort.

The 630-acre Grand Texas theme park is being built in New Caney off Highway 59 North and Highway 292.

VIDEO: Aerials of Big Rivers waterpark

