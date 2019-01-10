King George Strait: These are the top-selling performances so far for Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON - Rodeo tickets are now on sale, and the most popular concerts are going fast.
Here’s a look at the top-selling performances for the rodeo, which runs from Feb. 25 – March 17.
1. George Strait
2. Cardi B
3. Chris Stapleton
4. Brooks & Dunn
5. Luke Combs
KPRC's Amy Davis, as well as Tera Stidum from the Investigates unit at KPRC, shared their ticket purchasing experience on Facebook Live Thursday morning.
What concerts did you buy tickets for? Are you surprised by the list? Let us know in the comments.
