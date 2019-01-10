King George Strait: These are the top-selling performances so far for Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON - Rodeo tickets are now on sale, and the most popular concerts are going fast.

Here’s a look at the top-selling performances for the rodeo, which runs from Feb. 25 – March 17.



1. George Strait

2. Cardi B

3. Chris Stapleton

4. Brooks & Dunn

5. Luke Combs



KPRC's Amy Davis, as well as Tera Stidum from the Investigates unit at KPRC, shared their ticket purchasing experience on Facebook Live Thursday morning.

RODEO HOUSTON TICKETS LIVE: KPRC2 Amy Davis is getting in line for her RODEOHOUSTON tickets. This is how the process is going for her. #KPRC2 Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Thursday, January 10, 2019

What concerts did you buy tickets for? Are you surprised by the list? Let us know in the comments.

