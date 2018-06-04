George H.W. Bush discharged from Maine hospital after treatment for low blood pressure

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - Former President George H.W. Bush was discharged from a Maine hospital after undergoing treatment for low blood pressure, the family's press secretary, Jim McGrath, announced Monday.

McGrath said Bush is appreciative for the care and the well-wishes he received.

Bush, 93, entered Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford on May 27 after he experienced low blood pressure and fatigue.

President @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @SMHCHealth today after being treated for low blood pressure. The president is deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) June 4, 2018

Bush arrived in Maine for the summer May 20. Coming about a month after the death of his wife, Barbara, of 73 years, the family said the 41st president was eager to return to the family compound on Walker's Point.

He has visited every summer since childhood, the only exception being the years of his World War II service.

Bush, who has a form of Parkinson's disease and a history of pneumonia and other infections, was hospitalized in Houston on April 22, the day after his wife's funeral, for an infection. He remained hospitalized for 13 days.

Bush uses a wheelchair and an electric scooter for mobility. He has been hospitalized several times in recent years for respiratory problems.

