Gender-neutral Santa? This is what America thinks about that

HOUSTON - Nearly a third of the Americans say they agree with a rebranded version of Santa. They believe the jolly ole elf should be female or gender-neutral.

The majority – 70 percent -- still like Santa as a man.

What do you think? Vote here.

The Graphic Springs design agency asked the question: “If you could ‘rebrand’ Santa for modern society, what gender would he be?”

In the poll of 400 people, 27 percent said Santa Claus should be rebranded as a woman or as a gender-neutral being.

About 11 percent people who responded said Santa should be female. More than 17 percent said Santa should be “gender-neutral."



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.